Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 93,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $426.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.39.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.