G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 716.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $297.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

