Gabi Seligsohn Sells 3,268 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSP Group alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $121,576.30.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.