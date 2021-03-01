Gainplan LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 6.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

SPXL stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.90. 124,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.