Gainplan LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.22. 1,405,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,289,664. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.