Gainplan LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $25.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,047.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

