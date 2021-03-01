Gainplan LLC Takes $583,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $547.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.30 and a 200-day moving average of $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

