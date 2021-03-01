Gala Price Up 73.4% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $195.50 million and $1.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

