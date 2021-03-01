Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $437,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in State Street were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in State Street by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in State Street by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

