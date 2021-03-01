Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

