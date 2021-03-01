Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 8,800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

