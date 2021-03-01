Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JKPTF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

