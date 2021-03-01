Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.19. 572,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,965. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.