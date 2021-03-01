Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

