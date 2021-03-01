Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

