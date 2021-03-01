GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $83.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,284 shares of company stock worth $5,061,051 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

