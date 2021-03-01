GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of GATX worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GATX by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GATX by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter.

GATX opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,284 shares of company stock worth $5,061,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

