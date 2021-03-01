General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $54.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in General Motors by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,327,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,274,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

