Genesis Vision Price Tops $3.81 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $596,068.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00008197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

