Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRM traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,345. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

