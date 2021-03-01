Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.