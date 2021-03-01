Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0201

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and $6.31 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

