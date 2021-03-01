Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of GIL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

