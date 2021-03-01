Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

