Gladstone Land Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.