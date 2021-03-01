Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $58.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

GKOS traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. 8,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,841. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $98.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

