Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.95.

In other Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 28,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,975.74 ($21,411.24). Also, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.06 ($21,427.90). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 126,424 shares of company stock worth $134,122.

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

