GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.06 million and $12,194.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.07 or 0.03133075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00351957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.08 or 0.01002782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00452856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00372514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00246762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022092 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

