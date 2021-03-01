Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.97 and last traded at $232.11. Approximately 240,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 202,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.72.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

