GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GGNDF remained flat at $$89.58 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.