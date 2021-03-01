Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 3,086.1% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLDFF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Golden Leaf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

