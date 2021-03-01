Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.