Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $359,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,497. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.