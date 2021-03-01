Goldstein Munger & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 344,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,679. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

