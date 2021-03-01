Goldstein Munger & Associates Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.17. 1,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,258. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $238.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

