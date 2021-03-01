Goodfood Market Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

