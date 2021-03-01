Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

