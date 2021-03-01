GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. GrainCorp has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

