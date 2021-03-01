Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at $46,191,248.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816,394 shares of company stock worth $4,640,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

