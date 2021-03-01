GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $138,709.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00505851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00071258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00449337 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,302,716 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

