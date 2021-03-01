Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 27.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

