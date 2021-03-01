Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

