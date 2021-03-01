Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the coupon company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. 102,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,722. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

