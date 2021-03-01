(GRT.TO) (GRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Get (GRT.TO) alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for (GRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.