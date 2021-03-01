Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 331.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

