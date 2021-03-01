GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the January 28th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

