Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $48.17 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

