Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 49,276 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $179.61 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62.

