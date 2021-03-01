Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $546.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

