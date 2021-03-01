Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.21 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5,681.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AutoNation by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

